Continued accidents on main thoroughfares cause traffic hazards in snowy weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Another accident has been confirmed by station crew today, as the I-27 and other thoroughfares around the High Plains remain dangerous in the snowy weather.
Both the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) have advised drivers to avoid travelling if possible.
I-40, as well as Loop 335, and other common routes of travel around the Amarillo area have been backed up with traffic and collisions.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
