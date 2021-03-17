Continued accidents on main thoroughfares cause traffic hazards in snowy weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Another accident has been confirmed by station crew today, as the I-27 and other thoroughfares around the High Plains remain dangerous in the snowy weather.

via KAMR/KCIT- I-27 and 26th

Both the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) have advised drivers to avoid travelling if possible.

I-40, as well as Loop 335, and other common routes of travel around the Amarillo area have been backed up with traffic and collisions.