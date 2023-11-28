AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Advo’s Hope to Opportunities Foundation has fully funded and started construction on phase one of Hope Village, a transitional employment center for adults with special needs.

Jeremy Bradford, the Vice President of HTO, said Advo has been around for 31 years, taking care of adults with special needs at 28 different group homes in Amarillo.

“Our main objective is to give them the opportunity to do everything in life that you and I do for ourselves,” said Bradford. “So live independently, have a more social life, and that’s what Hope Village is going to allow them to do.”

Bradford said the $25 million capital campaign for Hope Village started about three years ago.

“We have fully funded phase one, which is the construction of the actual building and the parking lot. We are now on phase two of funding, which is the finish-out and landscaping for Hope Village.”

He said construction is underway on the warehouse and five consumer shops, where ADVO’s clients will learn job skills.

“We’ve got a catering and deli business come in Jeffrey’s Deli, and coffee and tea shop and ice cream parlor. So those jobs are going to teach them food service skills that are very needed in this community. We’ve also opened up Threads of Inclusion, which is our t-shirt embroidery and print screen shop. That’s gonna give them other skills that are going to transfer to the community,” Bradford added. “We’re also going to have a custom framing shop and a daycare center.

According to Bradford, Hope Village will integrate Advo’s clients with the community.

“By having Hope Village around, the community is going to be able to come in, place their orders through our clients, get them, and then be able to see that we are all the same, no matter what our abilities are.”

Bradford said they are still about $2 million short of fully funding phase 2. He said once they complete phase two funding, and get the shops up and running, they will move on to phase three.

“It will be open to the public, so that as parents with special needs kids or parents with their children that are in wheelchairs, they’ll have a place to come and play,” Bradford continued. “Phase four is the gymnasium and sports field. Special Olympics is huge for us and this is going to give us a place where practices can be held. Tournaments can be held for Special Olympics, but it’s also going to be a place where we can rent out to the public so they can have practices or they can have tournaments here as well.”

He said they hope to have Hope Village open by November 2024, but they need continued support from the community.