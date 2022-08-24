Update:

The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District released details on the metal that closed down traffic and impacted vehicles on Wednesday.

TxDOT officials said that a portion of I-27 southbound, coming out of downtown Amarillo at 15th Avenue, was closed due to an exposed bridge joint. The closure is expected to be in place for up to two days while crews make repairs.

Original:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Fire Department, a piece of construction metal has disrupted traffic on southbound I-27, exiting downtown at around 15th Avenue. Officials said that the Amarillo Police Department responded to the scene, and the Texas Department of Transportation was notified.

Drivers in the area should be aware of first responders on or near the roadways in the area, and consider alternate routes while officials respond to the scene.