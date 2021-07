AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A construction crew has started pouring the Westbound SL 335 bridge over Coulter Street at around 9:00 p.m. last night, July 29, according to a tweet from TxDOTAmarillo.





The tweet stated that this is the first of two bridges on SL 335 that spans Coulter street while the eastbound bridge deck pour is scheduled for next week.

Coulter Street opened back up around 6:00 a.m. this morning, July 30, TxDOT said.