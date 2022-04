CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Clovis announced that construction work will be closed to traffic on 5th Street from Prince to Axtell beginning on Monday, April 11.

According to the city’s announcement, construction will replace existing asphalt and is expected to be completed by Wednesday, April 13. While the construction is ongoing, the city asked drivers to follow all detours and seek alternate routes when planning to travel through the area.