AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Consolidated Nuclear Security recently announced its partnership with Texas Tech University, focused on developing solutions to challenges related to national security, and detailed its upcoming Innovation Hub event for Texas Tech students on Friday.

The newly development initiative, according to officials, “leverages synergies between the Texas Tech Innovation Hub and Pantex to develop tools, technologies and critical skills for nuclear and national security.”

The initiative will benefit both parties, officials said, by providing opportunities for Texas Tech students and faculty to “support real-world national security missions” and by providing access to talent, expertise and research development facilities at Pantex.

“Texas Tech University is extremely proud of its long history of collaboration with CNS,” said Dr. Joseph Heppert, Texas Tech University’s vice president for research and innovation. “TTU has repeatedly been the recipient of national recognition for the quality and success of out graduates from in all fields of study. This expanded partnership between the university and CNS will allow us to collaborate in fostering the next generation of innovators through strategic initiatives and competitions.”

With its new Texas Tech partnership, CNS announced the following goals:

Synergy and collaboration : Bringing together the diverse talent pool and knowledge base of Texas Tech University and Pantex to innovate and address crucial challenges;

: Bringing together the diverse talent pool and knowledge base of Texas Tech University and Pantex to innovate and address crucial challenges; Innovative problem solving : Harnessing innovative thinking to tackle national security challenges and uncover new opportunities for technology transfer and commercialization;

: Harnessing innovative thinking to tackle national security challenges and uncover new opportunities for technology transfer and commercialization; Workforce development : Engaging students, faculty and community members to

identify and connect with potential talent for future recruitment or collaborative

partnerships;

: Engaging students, faculty and community members to identify and connect with potential talent for future recruitment or collaborative partnerships; Knowledge transfer : Facilitating the exchange of industry-specific challenges and

academic knowledge, contributing to the advancement of both academia and industry; and

: Facilitating the exchange of industry-specific challenges and academic knowledge, contributing to the advancement of both academia and industry; and Community engagement: Strengthening the relationship between the Pantex

community, Texas Tech University, and the Amarillo and the Lubbock communities.

“The enhanced partnership between Pantex and Texas Tech University is symbiotic in that it will enable another level of innovation and benefits to each organization,” said Pantex Site Manager Colby Yeary. “With this partnership, Pantexans will learn about the latest technologies, processes, and innovators that can provide value to our site, while Red Raiders will have increased exposure to Pantex, including career opportunities that may align well to their professional goals and skill set. It’s a textbook definition of a win-win scenario.”

Further, CNS announced the Pantex and Texas Tech Innovation Hub which invites students from Texas Tech to join the Pantex Innovation Challenge set to take place on Friday. The event will give students with an interest in the STEM-related field an opportunity to identify and develop solutions toward the “vital mission of ensuring national security” and network with industry professionals, CNS said.

The top three to five teams, officials added, will also have the chance to win $7,000 in cash prizes and advance to the Innovation Hub iLaunch Competition Pantex Track for a chance to win a $5,000 prize.