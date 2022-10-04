AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) announced that the management and operation contact with Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC for Pantex and the Y-12 National Security Complex was extended.

This follows a May announcement from NNSA that the consolidated management and operation contract approach “was no longer suitable for meeting increasing mission requirements at Pantex and Y-12,” leading NNSA to pursue separate, sequential contract competitions.

Pantex’s extension period is up to three years, and Y-12’s is up to five years, according to NNSA. The NNSA said that the contract extension “is the most advantageous method of ensuring NNSA’s critical mission work is not impacted” and that it would also offer stability and continuity for the workforce at both sites.

NNSA said that it will begin the acquisition planning for Pantex and Y-12 in Fiscal Years 2023 and 2024, respectively. The extension is expected to allow the NNSA to facilitate “a full and open competition and an orderly transition for both sites.”

As described by NNSA, the Y-12 site manufactures components for the nation’s nuclear weapons deterrent, retrieves and stores nuclear materials, fuels the nation’s naval reactors, and performs work for other government and private-sector entities. The Pantex Plant, meanwhile, is the nation’s only facility for the final assembly, dismantlement, and maintenance of nuclear weapons.

The Pantex Guards Union also ratified a new contract in May 2022, and the plant also partnered with Workforce Solutions Panhandle in recent weeks in an effort to hire into positions of security, skilled trades, and information technology.