Congressman Ronny Jackson’s office announces office hours

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced office hours for Clarendon, Claude, Memphis, and Tulia hosted by congressional staff, according to a news release from the office of Congressman Jackson.
The office stated that the public is invited to the office if help is needed with a “federal agency or to learn more about the services a congressional office can provide.” The proper documents are needed if an individual needs help with a federal agency case.
An appointment is not needed and any additional questions should be directed to Congressman Jackson’s Amarillo office at (806) 641-5600, the release explained.
The following is a list of the locations and office hours for the office of Congressman Jackson:
Clarendon (Donley County)
- Tuesday, September 21
- 10:00AM-3:00PM CT
- City Council Chambers
- 313 Sully Street Clarendon, TX 79226
Claude (Armstrong County)
- Thursday, September 23
- 10:00AM-3:00PM CT
- City Hall Conference Room
- 115 Trice Street Claude, TX 79019
Memphis (Hall County)
- Tuesday, September 28
- 10:00AM-3:00PM CT
- City Library Room
- 303 S 8th Street Memphis, TX 79245
Tulia (Swisher County)
- Thursday, September 30
- 10:00AM-3:00PM CT
- City Hall
- 127 SW 2nd St #100 Tulia, TX 79008