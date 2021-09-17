Congressman Ronny Jackson’s office announces office hours

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Rep. R-TX Ronny Jackson File Photo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced office hours for Clarendon, Claude, Memphis, and Tulia hosted by congressional staff, according to a news release from the office of Congressman Jackson.

The office stated that the public is invited to the office if help is needed with a “federal agency or to learn more about the services a congressional office can provide.” The proper documents are needed if an individual needs help with a federal agency case.

An appointment is not needed and any additional questions should be directed to Congressman Jackson’s Amarillo office at (806) 641-5600, the release explained.

The following is a list of the locations and office hours for the office of Congressman Jackson:

Clarendon (Donley County)

  • Tuesday, September 21
  • 10:00AM-3:00PM CT
  • City Council Chambers
  • 313 Sully Street Clarendon, TX 79226

Claude (Armstrong County)

  • Thursday, September 23
  • 10:00AM-3:00PM CT
  • City Hall Conference Room
  • 115 Trice Street Claude, TX 79019

Memphis (Hall County)

  • Tuesday, September 28
  • 10:00AM-3:00PM CT
  • City Library Room
  • 303 S 8th Street Memphis, TX 79245

Tulia (Swisher County)

  • Thursday, September 30
  • 10:00AM-3:00PM CT
  • City Hall
  • 127 SW 2nd St #100 Tulia, TX 79008

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Tri-State Fair Viewer Appreciation

Don't Miss