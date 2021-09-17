Congressman Ronny Jackson’s office announces office hours

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced office hours for Clarendon, Claude, Memphis, and Tulia hosted by congressional staff, according to a news release from the office of Congressman Jackson.

The office stated that the public is invited to the office if help is needed with a “federal agency or to learn more about the services a congressional office can provide.” The proper documents are needed if an individual needs help with a federal agency case.

An appointment is not needed and any additional questions should be directed to Congressman Jackson’s Amarillo office at (806) 641-5600, the release explained.

The following is a list of the locations and office hours for the office of Congressman Jackson:

Clarendon (Donley County)

Tuesday, September 21

10:00AM-3:00PM CT

City Council Chambers

313 Sully Street Clarendon, TX 79226

Claude (Armstrong County)

Thursday, September 23

10:00AM-3:00PM CT

City Hall Conference Room

115 Trice Street Claude, TX 79019

Memphis (Hall County)

Tuesday, September 28

10:00AM-3:00PM CT

City Library Room

303 S 8th Street Memphis, TX 79245

Tulia (Swisher County)