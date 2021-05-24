Congressman Ronny Jackson’s Office announces office hours in Panhandle, Borger, open to public

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson announced upcoming mobile office hours in Panhandle and Borger to be hosted by staff, on May 25 and May 27.
The event is open for constituents to attend, according to the Office, “if help is needed with a federal agency or to learn more about the services a congressional office can provide. If a constituent would like assistance with a federal agency case, please bring all supporting documentation.”
No appointment is necessary to participate in the office hours. Any with questions about the event can call 806-641-5600.
Office hours in Panhandle (Carson County)
- Tuesday, May 25
- 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Panhandle City Hall (1 Main Street Panhandle, TX 79068)
Office hours in Borger (Hutchinson County)
- Thursday, May 27
- 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- City Council Chambers, Borger City Hall (600 N Main Street Borger, TX 79008)
