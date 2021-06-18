Congressman Ronny Jackson’s office announces office hours for Pampa, Canadian, Dalhart, and Dumas

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, June 18, the office of Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced office hours for Pampa, Canadian, Dalhart, and Dumas hosted by congressional staff, according to a news release from the office of Congressman Jackson.

The office stated that the public is invited to the office if help is needed with a “federal agency or to learn more about the services a congressional office can provide.” The proper documents are needed if an individual needs help with a federal agency case.

An appointment is not needed and any additional questions should be directed to Congressman Jackson’s Amarillo office at (806) 641-5600, the release explained.

The following is a list of the locations and office hours for the office of Congressman Jackson:

Pampa (Gray County)

  • Tuesday, June 22
  • 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CT
  • City Hall Conference Room (201 W. Kingsmill Ave. Pampa, TX 79065)

Canadian (Hemphill County)

  • Thursday, June 24
  • 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CT
  • City Auditorium/City Hall (6 Main Street Canadian, TX 79014)

Dalhart (Dallam County)

  • Thursday, June 29
  • 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CT
  • City Council Chambers (205 Rock Island Ave. Dalhart, TX 79022)

Dumas (Moore County)

  • Thursday, July 1
  • 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CT
  • City Hall Conference Room (124 W 6th Street Dumas, TX 79029)

