AMARILLO, TX — The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced upcoming mobile office hours in Spearman and Stratford hosted by congressional staff.

The press release said constituents are invited to attend – no appointment is necessary – for help with a federal agency or for information about services a congressional office can provide.

Other questions can be directed to Congressman Jackson’s Amarillo office at (806) 641-5600.

  • Spearman (Hansford County)
    • Monday, February 7
    • 10:00AM – 2:00PM CT
    • Spearman City Hall – 30 Southwest Court
  • Stratford (Sherman County)
    • Wednesday, February 9
    • 10:00AM – 2:00PM CT
    • Stratford City Hall – 518 N 3rd Street