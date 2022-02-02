AMARILLO, TX — The Office of Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced upcoming mobile office hours in Spearman and Stratford hosted by congressional staff.
The press release said constituents are invited to attend – no appointment is necessary – for help with a federal agency or for information about services a congressional office can provide.
Other questions can be directed to Congressman Jackson’s Amarillo office at (806) 641-5600.
- Spearman (Hansford County)
- Monday, February 7
- 10:00AM – 2:00PM CT
- Spearman City Hall – 30 Southwest Court
- Stratford (Sherman County)
- Wednesday, February 9
- 10:00AM – 2:00PM CT
- Stratford City Hall – 518 N 3rd Street