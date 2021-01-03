Congressman Ronny Jackson sworn into 117th Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) issued a statement following his swearing in as a Member of the United States House of Representatives on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

“I swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution when I joined the Navy over 25 years ago. Today I took that oath again, this time to serve my country in Congress. My strong sense of service and duty will guide me as I work with my new colleagues to tackle the historic challenges facing our country. To the hardworking men and women of Texas’ 13th Congressional District, I cannot thank you enough for trusting me to be your voice in Washington. I will fight every day to uphold the conservative Texas values we hold dear.”

Congressman Ronny Jackson will serve the 13th District of Texas, which includes 41 counties across the Texas Panhandle and North Texas.