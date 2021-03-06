Congressman Ronny Jackson holds impromptu town hall meeting in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-Amarillo) held an impromptu town hall meeting in Amarillo today. In the meeting, he addressed upcoming legislative matters and took questions from constituents.

Rep. Jackson also addressed the Department of Defense Inspector General’s findings on his conduct, which claims he engaged in ‘inappropriate conduct’ while he served as the White House Physician during the Obama and Trump administrations. He denied those claims earlier this week.

“They used some partisan folks in the Department of Defense and the DOD IG’s office to get a report together. That report was sitting around for almost four years, three and a half years and not a single thing. I got a phone call on January 21st at 12:01, 24 hours after President Biden had been sworn into office that they were going to publish this report and send it to the press.”

Rep. Jackson also took time at the meeting to discuss the $1.9 trillion COVID-Relief bill, which he calls a wasteful package.