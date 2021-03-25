Congress makes Medal of Honor Day on March 25

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center announced that Congress has established March 25 as a day of celebration for Medal of Honor recipients.
The center said they are inviting the public to visit the display of Medal of Honor recipients from the Texas Panhandle today, March 25.
The recipients being honored include:
- William “Billy Dixon, plus 5 others from the Buffalo Wallow
- Charles H. Rowan, WWII veteran from Claude, Texas
- John C. “Red” Morgan, WWII veteran
- Thomas E. Creek, Vietnam veteran
Medal of Honor Day was signed into law my George H.W. Bush in 1990, and was created to honor, the “heroism and sacrifice of Medal of Honor recipients for the United States,” according to the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center. The holiday has been celebrated since 1991.
For more information contact, 806-350-8387 or visit www.texaspanhandlewarmemorial.com.
