Confederate statue has been removed from Ellwood Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Confederate statue that has been vandalized a number of times in recent years has been removed from Ellwood Park.

The City of Amarillo said it and another statue was removed yesterday.

The statue is planned to be placed in downtown Shamrock.

The City had received multiple requests to move the statue last year.

In a statement the City of Amarillo said “The City remains grateful for the many years of display at Ellwood Park, and for the generosity of the organizations that provided them to the city.”

The other statue removed was a World War I memorial.