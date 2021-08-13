Concerns rise as COVID-19 surge continues and upcoming school year nears

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – During Thursday’s Emergency Medical Community Conference, local health experts explained that the “face of this virus has changed.”

Amid the conference between the area’s health leaders, Dr. Todd Bell, Amarillo’s Public Health Authority, stated, “The Delta variant, as you guys have read through the news and understand is not the same as the original virus that we received before.”

Dr. Bell went on to explain that the COVID-19 delta variant is more than twice as transmissible as the original.

“It’s an equal opportunity infector. It affects the young, the old, the sick, the healthy, everybody is at risk. We look at the original COVID variant, that seemed to be mainly a problem of the elderly, those who are medically vulnerable. Now we see that we’re all potentially at risk of these new viruses,” said said Dr. Bell.

However, now Chief Medical Officer at Northwest Texas Hospital, Dr. Brian Weis, said they are seeing more children coming in for treatment than before.

“You know, a year ago, maybe we’d have one child with COVID. Now we have five or six at all times in the hospital with COVID-19,” stated Dr. Weis.

In addition to this problem, due to ongoing staff shortages, Dr. Weis shared that Northwest’s Pediatric Unit is already at capacity.

He went on to explain, “We have a 12 bed pediatric ICU. Because of staffing, we have four beds available that I see right now that we can staff safely. There are now four kids in that ICU. That’s it. Right now, that unit right now is tapped out.”

Northwest’s Chief Medical Officer then explained how heartbreaking it is to watch a child, who has been hospitalized with COVID, struggle to breathe.

“For those of you who are parents that had a child with asthma, or caught croup, you’ve seen what a panicked child looks like, who can’t breathe. That’s what COVID-19 does to kids. These kids come in, they can’t breathe. It’s horrible to watch these kids suffer.”

With the upcoming academic year set to begin in less than a week, concerns regarding the ongoing surge are growing.

Amarillo Public Health Director, Casie Stoughton, stated, “We were just looking at a chart earlier. And it showed it you know how a spike will increase if there’s no masking, if there’s partial masking, and then if there’s full masking, and so we certainly expect an increase in cases.”

Contributing to the discussion, Dr. Bell said, “So the we all understand that there’s not a government mandate to wear masks. However, we also understand that we have an obligation for personal responsibility that includes both us and our children. Now, there’s not anybody who is going to be walking around behind your kids, even if they’re wearing a mask. But if you look at the number of contacts that the average child has, during a school day.. It’s about 50 close contacts per day. You look at the average number of contacts that an adult has, in the typical day, it’s about nine.” The Amarillo Public Health Authority continued to say, “When we look at the number of infections on average that one delta infection results in.. So if I have delta, and I’m wandering around through my usual day, on average, I’m going to infect six other people over the course of my illness.”