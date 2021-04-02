Concerns raised as vaccine possibly goes to non-Amarillo residents

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – People coming from far and wide to get a COVID-19 vaccine here in Amarillo. It is a rumor that Mayor Ginger Nelson is responding to.

Our vaccine clinic at the Civic Center is something that is known across the state and even the world. And one of the guidelines from the Texas Department of State Health Services is that the city cannot deny a vaccine to anyone based on residency.

Mayor Nelson said she believes that it is happening and said she is even seeing people at the Civic Center getting a vaccine who are not from this area.

Mayor Nelson said she has reached out to Governor Greg Abbott’s staff to make him aware, but has not heard back.

She said because there is no data from the state to back that up, it is unknown.

“I don’t have the facts to say that they are or they aren’t. But I do have the facts to say that anyone in our community who wants a vaccine can get one it’s not affecting the supply or the access that our local residents have,” said Mayor Nelson.

Mayor Nelson on Facebook wrote that people are raising concerns because they want to make sure people in the community who need vaccines have access to them.

She said that the city has an ample supply and encourages every person in this area to get a vaccine if you want one.

Mayor Nelson added on her social media post that no Texan has been turned away because they did not have enough vaccines.