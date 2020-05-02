Concerns of COVID-19 surge in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Texas reopens and the public starts moving out and about again, the number of cases in our area may rise. Today at the city COVID-19 briefing, this was something that was addressed.

At that briefing today, Mayor Nelson said she had legitimate concerns that with more people moving out in public with businesses and restaurants reopening, that our numbers will continue to increase.

She said even though they can’t order a shelter in place order since governor Greg Abbott has taken it out of the city’s hands, people still need to practice social distancing and not gather in groups, to help stop the spread.

“Every time we interact with each other, our risk goes up for spreading the disease from me to you and you to me. But those are city-wide numbers and what we need right now is a city-wide effort to lower our numbers. “

The city cannot loosen or add any restrictions to the governor’s current order.

Casie Stoughton, Director of Public Health in Amarillo said 41% of cases in Potter and Randall County are from the local meatpacking plants.

Mayor Nelson commended Governor Abbott for the open dialogue between the City of Amarillo and the governor’s office regarding equipping Amarillo with the supplies to help fight COVID-19.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: