AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of Texas Comptroller, Glenn Hegar, announced that he will be sending cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts a combined $1 billion in local sales tax allocations for March.
According to a news release from the Texas Comptroller’s Office, this is 9.9% more than March 2022. The allocations are based on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly.
The city of Amarillo is set to receive $7,408,222, and the city of Canyon is set to receive $324,651.
Those allocations broken down show:
|Cities
|$633.2M
|Transit Systems
|$215.7M
|Counties
|$62.1M
|Special Purpose Districts
|$92.4M
|Total
|$1.0B