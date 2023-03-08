AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of Texas Comptroller, Glenn Hegar, announced that he will be sending cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts a combined $1 billion in local sales tax allocations for March.

According to a news release from the Texas Comptroller’s Office, this is 9.9% more than March 2022. The allocations are based on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly.

The city of Amarillo is set to receive $7,408,222, and the city of Canyon is set to receive $324,651.

Those allocations broken down show: