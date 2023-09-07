AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced the distribution of $1.1 billion in local sales tax will be allocated to local governments for September.

Hegar announced Thursday that he will send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts $1.1 billion in local sales tax allocations for September, 3.4% more than in September 2022.

Local Sales Tax Allocations (Sept. 2023) Recipient Sept. 2023

Allocations Change from

Sept. 2022 Year-to-date

Change Cities $687.6M ↑3.3% ↑5.4% Transit Systems $225.4M ↑0.9% ↑5.9% Counties $65.7M ↑5.4% ↑11.0% Special Purpose Districts $102.8M ↑8.7% ↑12.3% Total $1.1B ↑3.4% ↑6.4% Via the Office of Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar

Of that $1.1 billion, the city of Amarillo is set to receive $8.278 million and the city of Canyon is receiving $355,005.22.

A breakdown of those sales tax allocations by city and county can be found on the Texas Comptrollers website.