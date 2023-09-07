AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced the distribution of $1.1 billion in local sales tax will be allocated to local governments for September.
Hegar announced Thursday that he will send cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose districts $1.1 billion in local sales tax allocations for September, 3.4% more than in September 2022.
|Local Sales Tax Allocations (Sept. 2023)
|Recipient
|Sept. 2023
Allocations
|Change from
Sept. 2022
|Year-to-date
Change
|Cities
|$687.6M
|↑3.3%
|↑5.4%
|Transit Systems
|$225.4M
|↑0.9%
|↑5.9%
|Counties
|$65.7M
|↑5.4%
|↑11.0%
|Special Purpose Districts
|$102.8M
|↑8.7%
|↑12.3%
|Total
|$1.1B
|↑3.4%
|↑6.4%
Of that $1.1 billion, the city of Amarillo is set to receive $8.278 million and the city of Canyon is receiving $355,005.22.
A breakdown of those sales tax allocations by city and county can be found on the Texas Comptrollers website.
