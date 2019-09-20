Community tours the High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, around 30 people consisting of community members and businesses toured the High Plains Food Bank.

As part of Hunger Action Month, the people who took the tour got to see first hand what the food bank does for the counties they serve.

It also provided them the opportunity to either make a donation, host a food and fun drive in the future, or volunteer their time.

“Our service area is 30,000 square miles, 29 counties, and there’s not a single zip code or community in our area where hunger doesn’t exist. In our area. One in seven people we know is struggling with food insecurity and one and five of those are children,” said High Plains Food Bank Communications and Marketing Manager, Tina Brohlin.

The food bank offers scheduled group tours throughout the year.