AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District (AISD) is inviting the community to celebrate San Jacinto Elementary School as it turns 100 on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the school, located at 3400 W. 4th.

AISD detailed that retired teachers, principals, alumni and their families are all invited to share stories and special moments about their time at the school.

In addition, there will be scrapbooks and memorabilia on display from the past 100 years.