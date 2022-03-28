AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Panhandle Community Services and the Goodwill Career Resource Center announced a Community Resources Expo is planned to be hosted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Goodwill Career Center, located at 1904 Bell St.
According to released information for the event, the expo is meant to offer the chance for community members to find assistance regarding multiple topics, including:
- Utility bills
- Affordable health insurance
- Job preparation
- Employment opportunities
- Suicide prevention
- Healthcare services
- At-risk assistance
- Low-income help
- Homelessness assistance
- Access to basic health screenings
- Cancer prevention awareness
- GED courses
More information on the event, according to the published information, can be accessed by calling 806-372-2531.