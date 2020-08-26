Community organizations to host school supply drive, help residents register to vote

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday, the Black Historical Cultural Center is teaming up with several organizations for its annual school supply drive. Unlike in previous years, the organizers have added something different to the event, stressing the importance of the 2020 Census.

“We have partnered with Shi Lee’s BBQ and Solidarity Isn’t Silent to host a school supply giveaway,” Board President of the Black Historical Cultural Center, Melodie Graves said.

Graves is working to supply under-served kids in the Amarillo area with new school supplies.

“It’s a confidence thing,” Graves explained. “What we found is that if we can get a kid to start out the school year confident that the odds of being successful this year can increase a lot. So by doing this it’s helping the parents that might’ve been laid off.”

Due to the pandemic, Graves said this year will not include other back to school events that would financially help families.

“Usually we have an event where we do kids’ hair braids and haircuts to go back to school but of course due to COVID we weren’t able to do that,” Graves added.

So Graves has added another important opportunity for parents to partake in at the drive.

“The people that come we will do voter registration, then they’ll do their census and then we will give them school supplies,” Graves said.

“Most importantly we need to get people registered to vote and we need people to do their census. People do not understand the importance of the census that’s how we get money for programming to help the people in our community. It’s not about people getting in your business it’s about being counted so they know how much money to allocate to us so we can make an impact.”

Click here for more information about this Saturday’s event.

