Community of Christ church burns in late-night blaze, too severe for firefighters to enter

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Last night, at around 10:32 p.m., the Community of Christ Church of Latter-Day Saints on South Manhattan Street caught fire. The Amarillo Police Department described the building as already under heavy fire by the time crews arrived minutes later.

Eight units of the Amarillo Fire Department were reported to have responded to the blaze. The fire was so severe that AFD crews were unable to enter the building, and were forced to extinguish it from outside.

According to AFD, “The fire is under control and crews will remain on scene throughout the night. The building sustained significant damage and is believed to be a total loss. No injuries have been reported.”











The Fire Marshal’s Office has not yet released a cause for the fire.