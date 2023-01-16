AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Members of the Amarillo community are coming together to celebrate the impact of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday in north Amarillo.

According to a flyer, the Martin Luther King Jr Parade and Citywide Celebration is set to begin on North Hughes Street at 11 a.m. Monday. Participants in the parade are expected to begin lining up for the parade around 10 a.m.

The flyer states that the parade is expected to go from North Hughes Street and end at Bones Hooks Park, where there will be a celebration until 2 p.m. Officials with the city of Amarillo’s public health department are also expected to be on-site for a health fair.

For more information, individuals are asked to call 806-672-1547.