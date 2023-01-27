AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Community members were recognized Friday during the “Welcome Pardner!” monthly meeting.

On Jan. 27, community members, along with KAMR Local 4 News Executive Producer and Anchor Jackie Kingston, were recognized for their service to the community.

Kingston was recognized for her work as president of the High Plains Food Bank.

Other award recipients include Dean Boyd, Los Barrios De Amarillo, and Mary Bralley.

DJ Stubben with Welcome Pardner! sends personalized envelopes full of business flyers and coupons to help people in our community.