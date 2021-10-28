Community members protest vaccine mandates at Pantex

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Members of the community lined the east gate of the Pantex facility protesting for, what they are calling, medical freedom for employees.

The demonstration started at around three this afternoon.

Many brought signs and flags as they lined the street.

“I’m out here supporting everyone else who works for Pantex because I want to have a part in standing up against all the unlawful mandates its not fair for people to have an injection they know is not good for their body,” said Kylie Patterson.

This is the second protest at the facility for the same cause, the first being last Thursday.