Community members, including WT students, sought to join new University AmeriCorps Program

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to West Texas A&M University, about $2 million in grants received in the fall is being put to action.

In October, WT announced it was named the anchor institution for a new AmeriCorps program, partnering with area high schools, community colleges, community organizations and business, workforce and economic development entities to augment existing systems and generate additional opportunities.

The University reported it was awarded $1.4 million over the course of three years from the OneStar Foundation, the governor-appointed state service commission for national service, as well as nearly $800,000 from the Greater Texas Foundation.

Now, WT is seeking students and others to join the University’s expanding AmeriCorps program, Access to Success West Texas AmeriCorps. The program will recruit not only WT students, but also those from Amarillo College, Frank Phillips College and Clarendon College, as well as retired teachers, counselors and other members of the community.

The University stated that selected applicants will receive a living allowance each month and, at the end of their service, can receive a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award to help pay for educational expenses and qualified student loans.

The AmeriCorps program will aim to focus on an expanded mentoring program, with members serving as academic and resource coaches. Those members will serve historically under-resourced and rural populations in the Texas Panhandle consisting of economically disadvantaged, first generation and other underrepresented groups of high school and college students as well as adult learners, said Misty Rueda, program director.

Zoom informational sessions will be held at noon Jan. 7 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12.

During the sessions, the University said that recruits will learn more about what AmeriCorps is, how to join, and what AmeriCorps members are doing throughout the Texas Panhandle.

“AmeriCorps members serve in our local communities at high schools, community colleges and WT,” said Laura Seals, program manager. “They mentor high school students, with an emphasis on post-secondary planning, including help in test preparation and filling out financial-aid applications. They will serve on college campuses as mentors who help students find resources and stay on track with their academic plans.”

The program is reported to already have 20 members, and is seeking up to 30 students. To register, email Seals at lseals@wtamu.edu.

The University reported that those wishing to serve in AmeriCorps must be U.S. citizens and must pass appropriate background checks.

The University said that addressing regional challenges is a major component of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.