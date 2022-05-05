AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from various entities are coming together for a workforce education-centered event Thursday morning at Amarillo College.

According to a news release, officials will host the “Reconnect Panhandle: The Power of Partnership” event at 11:15 a.m. Thursday in the Oak Room in the College Union Building on the Washington Street campus of Amarillo College.

The event will feature a keynote address from Lloyd Potter, a Texas State Demographer, along with a panel discussion of community leaders including Jay Barrett, Mary Bralley, Zuleyma Carruba-Rogel, and Russell Lowery-Hart. Officials noted that the aim of the event is to highlight efforts and initiatives to improve education and workforce outcomes through the Texas Panhandle region, as well as the role of community partnerships in the initiatives.