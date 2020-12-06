Community comes together to assemble 1,000 care boxes for health care workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Over the past couple of days, members of the community have assembled to put together care boxes for local health care workers.

Craig Gualtiere said when he first started to put together the idea of the care boxes, he was thinking it was only going to be maybe 200 boxes at most. But with the help of the community and organizations like Snack Pak 4 Kids, it grew into 1,000 boxes.

Gualtiere owns Roasters Coffee and Tea and he said the idea of putting the boxes together came about after he asked the nurses and doctors that frequent the coffee shop what they needed during their time while working.

He said the boxes include hand sanitizer, lotion, and snacks.

Gualtiere said that he would also like the assist smaller communities surrounding Amarillo with similar boxes.

“What I’d like to do is if we have enough and then moving forward, take care of the community hospitals like Hereford, Dalhart, Dumas, those little small communities that people forget about,” said Gualtiere.

Another item in the boxes are bath bombs, that Gualtiere said the doctor and nurses can use after a long day.

Gualtiere said right now they are working with the hospitals to get the boxes delivered in a safe manner to the doctor, nurses, and other health care workers.

Gualtiere said with these boxes he wants to let the health care workers know that the community is thinking of them and they are not being forgotten.