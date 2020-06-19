Community comes out for WORLD Walk on Juneteenth

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friday was a day of recognizing the emancipation of the last remaining enslaved African-Americans in the Confederacy, and his morning, the community came together for the Walk of Respect Love and Diversity (WORLD) Walk.

The WORLD Walk saw members of the Amarillo Police Department, Amarillo Fire Department, Potter County Sheriff Office, and Amarillo Independent School District coming together in unity with members of the African-American community.

Julian Reese, one of the organizers said that you have to be proactive and not reactive, by the community and the police working together to make changes. He said by working on your community and on yourself change can happen.

“When somebody suffers, we should be able to step up for them when they can’t speak or we should be able to step up for them when they’re hurting. We say we are one body, we believe a certain way, we really need to act those things out,” said Reese.

The walk was over two miles long starting at the Potter County Courthouse and ending there as well.

Amarillo Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld said that using the power of the collective voice of the community that change can happen.

Hundreds attended today’s event and walk and another separate event will happen tomorrow morning starting at the Black Historical Cultural Center and ending Bones Hooks Park.

More from MyHighPlains.com: