Community activists use flag football game to motivate citizens to work with first responders

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo First Responders and community activists are going head to head on the gridiron this evening. Members of the Amarillo Police and Fire Departments will huddle up and take on members of 101 Elite Men.

Organizers said the event, titled City of Amarillo 1st Responders vs. 101 Elite Men Flag Football Game, serves to encourage teamwork between the community and first responders at state and local government levels.

Game officials emphasized the purpose of breaking down layers of division and stereotypes that form a lack of trust between citizens and first responders.

The game will take place at 6 p.m. at Palo Duro High School turf field. It is free and the public is encouraged to attend.