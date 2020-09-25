Coming Together for Transportation: One Ride mobile app debuts Oct. 1

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Several public/government entities have pooled resources to create a mobile transporation app, meant to benefit the entire Amarillo community.

The City of Amarillo, West Texas A&M University, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), and the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission will jointly release the mobile app One Ride on Oct. 1.

One Ride is meant to allow individuals to locate approximate locations of all Amarillo City Transit (ACT) and Panhandle community buses easily from a digital source. Additionally, people can plan travel on public transportation in the Amarillo area – including Panhandle Community Services and Card Care.

“There was a common goal between all of the entities that provided expertise and resources to make the One Ride mobile app a reality – to make public transportation more accessible for Amarillo and the Panhandle area,” said ACT Director Marita Wellage-Reiley, “It was a true community effort.”

Funding for the project was provided by TxDOT and managed by the Panhandle Regional Planning commission, according to the press release.

Additional information on the One Ride Mobile App, including how to download, can be found at oneridenow.org.

