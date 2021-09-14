Comic Con Amarillo to come to Amarillo Civic Center Complex

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the ConLive Convention Company announced Tuesday that it will be bringing its first ever Comic Con Amarillo event to the city’s Civic Center Complex later this month.

According to a news release, the event will occur Sept. 25-26 at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. Attendees will have the chance to meet celebrities, including Chris Casamassa, best known as Scorpion from the 1995 film “Mortal Kombat,” as well as WWE Pro Wrestler Ryback and two-time TNA Women’s Knockout Champion Velvet Sky.

Voice actors from various anime series’ will also be in attendance including Adam McArthur, who plays Yuji Itadori in “Jujustu Kaisen,” and Ricco Fajardo, who plays Lemillion in “My Hero Academia”

and Taiju Oki in “Dr. Stone.”

In addition to the celebrities and voice actors in attendance, the release states that attendees will also be about to browse more than 100 artist and exhibitor booths, featuring memorabilia and other items to purchase. Props from the Dragonball Universe, including a life-sized Saiyan Pd and Frieza Hover Pod, will also be available to take photos with.

“All attendees are encouraged to break out their best cosplays and enter the cosplay contest to win

great prizes as well as bragging rights,” the release states. “Gamers are also encouraged to show their skills in the gaming tournaments.”

Tickets for the event start at $15 for a one day pass, $25 for a weekend pass and $75 for a VIP pass. More information can be found at the Comic Con Amarillo website.