Colorful Closets hosts “Beyond the Gray” fashion show

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Colorful Closets hosted its “Beyond the Gray” fashion show on Nov. 11.

Dozen’s of kids walked down the runway to help Colorful Closets clothe children at more than 40 schools.

“Our main thing is clothing these kids in styles so they have confidence when they walk in the school, its such a fun everyday all day job for us and so we just want to celebrate with the community tonight and have a good time,” said Keely Brown, Co-Executive Director.

Colorful Closets is always in need of gently used kids clothes, donations, and volunteers.