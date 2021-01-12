Colorado police K-9 in need of bulletproof vest

AMARILLO, Texas- (KAMR/KCIT) — K-9 Sirius, a two year old Belgain Malinois, was born in Amarillo and later moved to Colorado where he became part of the Log Lane Police Department.

“It’s a very small department with four officers. A local business there bought the dog and donated K-9 Sirius to the department and he’s a dual purpose K-9,”Demy explained.

This means he is taking on more than one task. His current job happens to be doing narcotic detection and apprehension.

Since not every arrest is guaranteed to be peaceful, one trainer at Proven K9 Training, is working hard to raise funds for a ballistic bulletproof vest.

“It is potentially going to save his life. So even though we don’t send dogs into gun fights we try and keep them safe. You never know what a person may have. They could pull out a knife or anything like that and we want to make sure that he’s as safe as he can be when he’s doing his job,” Card stated.

JJ Siebrasse, Owner of Proven K9 Training was able to explain how the vest works.

“Through the joys of modern technology they have been able to lighten these vests more and more,” Siebrasse said.

Although the vest may weigh less it gets the job done.

“We don’t have the plates that go inside of vests anymore it’s a padding that is rated up to a 9 millimeter at point blank range. This is a vital organ vest so it’s covering the portions of the body that could sustain the most damage,” Siebrasse explained.

According to Card, she just wants to ensure the K-9 is safe while working.

“K9’s are officers to they put their life on the line everyday and I feel that they should have the same protection that our human officers do as well,” Siebrasse said.

For those who want to assist in helping K-9 Sirius get his vest here is a direct link to donate to.

According to Card, any money left over will be used to help another K-9 in need.