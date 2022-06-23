WELLINGTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a news release from the Office of the 100th Judicial District Attorney, a Wellington man pleaded guilty to charges related to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Wednesday, in a 2019 murder that took place in Collingsworth County.

The DA’s office stated that Joe Anthony Arreola, 36, plead guilty for his role in the beating and murder of Frankie Lynn Cannon. Arreola is the fourth person to be convicted in relation with Cannon’s murder.

In November 2019, 39-year-old, Frankie Cannon, of Wellington, was found dead in Collingsworth County as was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com.

“This guy was the last of the original four defendants charged for their involvement in Frankie Cannon’s murder,” said Assistant District Attorney Harley Caudle. Now, with information received as part of some of the plea agreements, we are moving on to prosecuting other players who had a role in Frankie’s [Cannon’s] death.”

The DA said Arreola was indicted in Collingsworth County in June of 2020 for the first-degree felony offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, enhanced.

Arreola pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on June 22 and was sentenced to 25.5 years in prison.

According to the news release, Texas DPS Rangers and FBI Special Agents were part of the original investigation that led to multiple indictments against seven individuals, and are still part of the ongoing investigation into other individuals connected to Cannon’s murder.