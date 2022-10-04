WELLINGTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Wellington High School said that one of its students has died following an accident Monday.

Officials stated:

It is with great sadness that WHS must announce the passing of one of our students who was in an accident last night. We will have local clergy and school counselors available in the high school auditorium all day today for students in need. We have contacted the Region 16 Crisis Team to assist in the upcoming days as needed. Wellington High School

A fund for the family was set up at Wellington State Bank donations can be dropped off for the Blake Luna Memorial Fund at the bank or the high school’s front office.