COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a Wellington man was killed when he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike in Collingsworth County on Sunday night.
Texas DPS detailed that at around 8:20 p.m. around one mile east of Wellington on Sunday evening, 27-year-old Juan Perez-Hernandez of Wellington was riding his bike westbound on FM 3197 while a 2013 Nissan Altima approached him traveling in the same direction.
DPS reported that “for unknown reasons” the 16-year-old driver of the car hit the back of the bicycle, which resulted in Perez-Hernandez’s death. DPS noted that “the bicycle had reflectors and lights illuminating from the front and the rear.”
DPS said that the 16-year-old driver of the vehicle, who was not injured, was unlicensed and released to a family member who was on the scene.
Charges, according to DPS, are pending the outcome of the investigation.
