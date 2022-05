COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Collingsworth County Sheriff’s Office reports that crews are currently responding to a grass fire in Collingsworth County that resulted from a flair up of a fire from Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said the fire is in the northern part of the county.

We have no word on containment or estimated acres burned.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.