WELLINGTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of the 100th Judicial District Attorney reported Thursday that Benjamin Breckenridge, 51, of Amarillo pleaded guilty to the murder of Frankie Lynn Cannon and is the third overall to be convicted in relation to the murder.

Benjamin Breckenridge, 51, from Amarillo, Texas via the Office of the 100th Judicial District Attorney

In November 2019, 39-year-old, Frankie Cannon, of Wellington, was found dead in Collingsworth County as was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com.

Breckenridge was indicted for the Collingsworth County murder on June 26, 2020, for the first-degree felony offense of murder. Breckenridge was sentenced today to 29.5 years in prison.

Others convicted in connection with the murder were Dacota Segura, who received a 20-year sentence, and Gilbert Fernandez, sentenced to life.

According to the news release, Texas DPS Rangers and FBI Special Agents were part of the original investigation that led to multiple indictments against seven individuals, and are still part of the ongoing investigation into other individuals connected to Cannon’s murder.

100th Judicial District Attorney Luke Inman, along with Assistant District Attorney Harley Caudle, prosecuted the case for the State of Texas, with the Honorable Judge Stuart Messer presiding.