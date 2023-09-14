SHAMROCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that one person is dead following a fatal wreck Thursday morning in Collingsworth County about four miles south of Shamrock.

According to DPS, a GMC Yukon was going north on US-83 in a construction zone and moved into the south lane, to pass a vehicle while in a no-passing zone, into the path of a Peterbilt Truck Tractor going south.

DPS said the driver of the semi veered right but could not avoid the collision.

The driver of the Yukon, identified by DPS as Dexter Chilton, 86, of Wellington, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Collingsworth County Justice of the Peace Cliff Waller. The driver of the semi was treated for minor injuries and released at the scene.

The crash was investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.