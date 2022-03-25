WELLINGTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials of the Collingsworth County Chamber of Commerce plan to honor the only surviving member of the 740th Tank Battalion 15 Collingsworth County Daredevil Tankers, 98-year-old Bill Hatch.

This event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. March 25, at the Collingsworth County Museum`s Ellis Art Center, according to information from the Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber said that Hatch will be presented a copy of Floyd Killough’s book, “Buddy’s War”, along with a replica of the post charter from Jr. Castillo, Quartermaster of Glynn Moore Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6439.

The event announcement also noted that Rocket Regiment will perform the national anthem and a trumpeter will play “Taps”.

The outdoor event is open to the public and will be followed by a reception in the Museum Art Center until 11:30 a.m, according to the Chamber.

