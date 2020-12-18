Cole Stanley announces intention to run for Amarillo City Place One

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cole Stanley has announced his intention to run for Amarillo City Council Place One.

Stanley said he is an Amarillo Native and small business owner.

He has been a commercial and residential builder since 1999.

He serves on the Arrow Child and Family Ministries Board of Directors and a founding member of Arrow Health Solutions.

“We live in a great city and all of us have one thing in common: we want positive growth and what’s best for Amarillo and the people who live here. We’re on the same team,” Stanley said. “I am excited for this opportunity and want to use commonsense values to create a culture that brings all sides together and that gives small businesses a fair playing field.”