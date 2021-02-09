Cold weather tips from the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit, “When the weather gets cold outside people warm up their vehicles, thieves take advantage of this vehicle running unattended and steal these vehicles. If you are going to start your vehicle to warm up, stay with the vehicle!”
Said the Amarillo Police Department’s report, there have been 137 vehicles stolen so far this year in the area. 130 of those 137 vehicles had keys in the vehicle. The APD urges all to do their part to prevent auto thefts by taking keys away from the vehicle.
According to the Texas Transportation Code, a vehicle operator may not leave a vehicle unattended without:
- Stopping the engine
- Locking the ignition
- Removing the key from the ignition
- Setting the parking brake effectively
- If standing on a grade, turning the front wheels towards the curb or side of the road
These requirements to not apply to an operator who starts a vehicle remotely, or a vehicle requiring the key to be placed in the ignition or physically present before the vehicle can be operated.
Offense, says the APD, is a Class C misdemeanor.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Driver with ‘Not Drunk, Avoiding Potholes’ sticker nabbed for driving under the influence
- Vaccine hunters scour the internet for leftover doses of COVID-19 vaccine
- Early riser? You may be in for a planetary treat in the predawn sky
- Michelle Obama to team up with puppets for a kids’ food show on Netflix
- My experience with the Moderna vaccine: What you can expect