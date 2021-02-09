Cold weather tips from the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit, “When the weather gets cold outside people warm up their vehicles, thieves take advantage of this vehicle running unattended and steal these vehicles. If you are going to start your vehicle to warm up, stay with the vehicle!”

Said the Amarillo Police Department’s report, there have been 137 vehicles stolen so far this year in the area. 130 of those 137 vehicles had keys in the vehicle. The APD urges all to do their part to prevent auto thefts by taking keys away from the vehicle.

According to the Texas Transportation Code, a vehicle operator may not leave a vehicle unattended without:

Stopping the engine

Locking the ignition

Removing the key from the ignition

Setting the parking brake effectively

If standing on a grade, turning the front wheels towards the curb or side of the road

These requirements to not apply to an operator who starts a vehicle remotely, or a vehicle requiring the key to be placed in the ignition or physically present before the vehicle can be operated.

Offense, says the APD, is a Class C misdemeanor.