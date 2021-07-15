Coffee prices spike as demand grows and supply dwindles

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is no secret that there is an ongoing global coffee crisis. Prices are spiking while demand follows the upwards trend. With an increased demand comes a decreased supply.

A key factor that has played into the scarcity of coffee beans heavily involves the worst drought Brazil, the world’s largest coffee producer, has faced in years.

Founding Owner of Palace Coffee, Patrick Burns, shared, “A lot of our coffee that we get, actually comes from Brazil.” He continued to explain that “They had a huge drought last year, which cut their yield down quite a bit.”

However, the drought has not been the only issue. In fact, other environmental factors, such as climate change, are not helping either.

“That actually is affecting the yield that a lot of farmers are having. Really, it’s not just in one area. It’s really across the world that grows coffee,” said Burns.

These factors have caused local coffee shops, like Palace Coffee, to have to make adjustments such as buying in advance, especially with a growing demand for a cup of joe.

“That’s one reason why we chose to get into coffee, outside just loving the product itself and the community is that we knew that there was still room in the market for specialty coffee shops,” said Burns.

Although, even with prices rising globally, Burns stated that Palace Coffee is in no rush to change their prices here, locally. Burns also shared that they currently have no plans to change or hike their prices up.

“We don’t want to just, you know, change our menu prices day by day here. We definitely want to make sure that our guests that come in have a consistent price, which they are used to paying,” said Burns.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, world coffee production for 2021-2022 is “forecast down 11.0 million bags from the previous year to 164.8 million.”

For a look at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “Coffee: World Markets and Trade” report, click here.