AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center has announced the First Responders Family & Friends Blood Drive, which will benefit The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle, on July 22 from noon to 7 p.m.

Coffee Memorial, located at 7500 Wallace Blvd., detailed that the drive will include an entry into a “Night Out” giveaway, a chance to spin the giveaway wheel and possibly win up to $100, and a custom “I love my first responder” t-shirt.

via Coffee Memorial Blood Drive

Sponsors for the blood drive, said Coffee Memorial, will include Cinergy Entertainment, Pak-A-Sak, Copper Axe Inc., Soda Jerks, Water Still, Chick-Fil-A Georgia Street, and Wonderland.