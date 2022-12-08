AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center announced its next blood drive, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, which is expected to benefit the High Plains Food Bank.

The organization, located at 7500 Wallace Blvd., detailed that if 35 individuals donate blood, Coffee Memorial will donate $10 per donor to the High Plains Food Bank.

Every donor will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $100 gift card to United Supermarkets. The center added that donors will receive a holiday long-sleeve shirt, a coupon for a free gallon of Plains Dairy milk and one free admission to the Discovery Center.

Visit Coffee Memorial’s Facebook page for more information on the organization along with donation drive details.