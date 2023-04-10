AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Coffee Memorial Blood Center released information on the Lacie White Agency Blood Drive for the community on Tuesday.

Coffee Memorial detailed that the drive will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Ministry Center at 1422 S. Tyler Street.

Coffee Memorial noted that all donors will be entered to win a $100 gift card to Canyon Steak Company and can receive an extra entry upon bringing a box of Pop-Tarts into the drive. Donors will also be entered to win a “gift” from Canyon’s Edge Nursery.

In addition, donors will receive their choice of a t-shirt, a free jump pass from AMP’D, a free tea from Water Still and one entry to the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Make an appointment to donate at the Lacie White Blood Drive here and visit obi.org or call 877-340-8777 for more information on area blood drives.

Organizers continued to remind the community that healthy 16-year-olds or older can give blood every 56 days, while platelets can be donated every seven days up to 24 times a year.